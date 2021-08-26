LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.90

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.90 per share on Friday, September 17th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd.

LCI Industries has increased its dividend payment by 36.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 5 years.

LCI Industries stock opened at $145.08 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. LCI Industries has a 1 year low of $101.69 and a 1 year high of $156.61. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.18.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. LCI Industries had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 27.86%. The business’s revenue was up 108.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that LCI Industries will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on shares of LCI Industries in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of LCI Industries from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Sidoti upgraded shares of LCI Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LCI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 7th. Finally, Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of LCI Industries in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, LCI Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.00.

About LCI Industries

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; towing products; truck accessories; electronic components; and other accessories.

