Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.00.

Separately, Scotiabank reduced their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$48.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $33.44. The company had a trading volume of 4,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,400. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.26. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of $19.69 and a 1-year high of $37.43.

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to individuals, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through Personal, Business Services, and Institutional segments. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; equipment and inventory, and real estate financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

