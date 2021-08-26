LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) Given a €68.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a €68.00 ($80.00) price objective on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Warburg Research set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley set a €61.00 ($71.76) price objective on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €72.00 ($84.71) price target on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Baader Bank set a €78.00 ($91.76) price target on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €70.36 ($82.77).

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at €59.32 ($69.79) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion and a PE ratio of 27.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.37, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.21. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of €42.34 ($49.81) and a one year high of €67.38 ($79.27). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €59.46.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, additives, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates through four segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Consumer Protection, and Engineering Materials.

