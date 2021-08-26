Lannett (NYSE:LCI) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Lannett (NYSE:LCI) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lannett had a negative net margin of 38.24% and a positive return on equity of 9.28%. The company had revenue of $106.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE LCI opened at $4.08 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $169.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 2.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.59. Lannett has a twelve month low of $3.98 and a twelve month high of $10.70.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on Lannett from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lannett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

In other Lannett news, Director Jeffrey Farber bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.37 per share, for a total transaction of $43,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,678,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,335,088.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 13.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Lannett stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 712,887 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,705 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.72% of Lannett worth $3,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.35% of the company’s stock.

About Lannett

Lannett Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It offers products in different forms including capsules, tablets, liquids, powders, and sprays. The company was founded in 1942 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

