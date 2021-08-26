Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Invests $880,000 in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:DCRN)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:DCRN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 89,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $880,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned 0.18% of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $229,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $296,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $380,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $691,000. Finally, Oribel Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $873,000. 8.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DCRN stock opened at $9.84 on Thursday. Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $10.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.87.

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation II is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

