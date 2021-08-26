Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Has $833,000 Position in Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DBDR)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DBDR) by 464.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,371 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 67,775 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition were worth $833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 1,328,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,214,000 after purchasing an additional 334,695 shares during the last quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. boosted its position in Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 1,186,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,804,000 after acquiring an additional 178,900 shares during the last quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 481,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,790,000 after buying an additional 119,244 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 281,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,806,000 after buying an additional 74,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shaolin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $2,776,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.04% of the company’s stock.

DBDR stock opened at $10.13 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.10. Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.45 and a fifty-two week high of $10.75.

Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination with one or more businesses in the technology, media, and telecom industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

