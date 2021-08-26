Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Cuts Stake in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lowered its position in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 83.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92,506 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Discovery were worth $516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Discovery by 5,904.4% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 27,581,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,477,000 after purchasing an additional 27,122,001 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Discovery by 346.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,682,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,509,000 after purchasing an additional 5,185,584 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Discovery by 5,238,709.7% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,872,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,732,000 after purchasing an additional 4,872,000 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Discovery by 553.2% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,018,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,243,000 after purchasing an additional 3,403,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Discovery by 1,280.6% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,314,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,284,000 after purchasing an additional 3,074,746 shares during the last quarter. 56.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ DISCK opened at $27.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. Discovery, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.34 and a 12 month high of $66.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.91 billion, a PE ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.58.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DISCK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Discovery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Discovery from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Discovery from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

