Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Buys New Stake in Live Oak Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:LOKB)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Live Oak Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:LOKB) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 69,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $690,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned about 0.22% of Live Oak Acquisition Corp. II as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA increased its holdings in Live Oak Acquisition Corp. II by 117.4% in the 1st quarter. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA now owns 652,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,517,000 after purchasing an additional 352,303 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Live Oak Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter worth $1,091,000. Diameter Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Live Oak Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter worth $5,652,000. Chescapmanager LLC acquired a new position in shares of Live Oak Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter worth $703,000. Finally, Corsair Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Live Oak Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter worth $1,800,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Live Oak Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

NYSE:LOKB opened at $9.95 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.93. Live Oak Acquisition Corp. II has a 52 week low of $9.66 and a 52 week high of $11.99.

Live Oak Acquisition Corp. II is a blank check company. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Memphis, Tennessee.

Recommended Story: Understanding Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOKB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Live Oak Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:LOKB).

Receive News & Ratings for Live Oak Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Oak Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.