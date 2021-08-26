Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Boosts Stake in OTR Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:OTRAU)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in OTR Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:OTRAU) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 55,661 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in OTR Acquisition were worth $581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Basso Capital Management L.P. increased its position in OTR Acquisition by 17.0% in the first quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 96,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after buying an additional 14,056 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in OTR Acquisition by 65.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in OTR Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $298,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in OTR Acquisition by 89.8% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 11,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 5,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in OTR Acquisition by 217.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 3,365 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of OTRAU opened at $10.32 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.36. OTR Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.91 and a 52 week high of $11.22.

OTR Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

