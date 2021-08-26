Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Acquires 3,500 Shares of Orion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OHPAU)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its position in Orion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OHPAU) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,414 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Orion Acquisition were worth $550,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OHPAU. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in Orion Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $3,000,000. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Orion Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $350,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Orion Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $40,000,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Orion Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $1,501,000. Finally, Condor Capital Management bought a new stake in Orion Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $25,000.

Shares of NASDAQ OHPAU opened at $9.99 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.98. Orion Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.80 and a 52-week high of $10.88.

Orion Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

