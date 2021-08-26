Land Securities Group plc (OTCMKTS:LDSCY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Land Securities Group plc (OTCMKTS:LDSCY) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a growth of 333.3% from the July 29th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS LDSCY traded up $1.33 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.61. The stock had a trading volume of 805 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,565. Land Securities Group has a 1-year low of $6.14 and a 1-year high of $13.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.90.
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.4666 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This is a positive change from Land Securities Group’s previous dividend of $0.25. This represents a yield of 4.56%.
Land Securities Group Company Profile
Land Securities Group Plc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in owning, developing and managing offices, shopping centers, and retail parks. It operates through the Central London, Regional Retail, Urban Opportunities, and Subscale Sectors segments. The Central London segment includes all assets geographically located within central London.
See Also: Blockchain
Receive News & Ratings for Land Securities Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Land Securities Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.