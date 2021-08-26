Land Securities Group plc (OTCMKTS:LDSCY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Land Securities Group plc (OTCMKTS:LDSCY) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a growth of 333.3% from the July 29th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS LDSCY traded up $1.33 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.61. The stock had a trading volume of 805 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,565. Land Securities Group has a 1-year low of $6.14 and a 1-year high of $13.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.90.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.4666 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This is a positive change from Land Securities Group’s previous dividend of $0.25. This represents a yield of 4.56%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LDSCY. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Land Securities Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Land Securities Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy”.

Land Securities Group Company Profile

Land Securities Group Plc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in owning, developing and managing offices, shopping centers, and retail parks. It operates through the Central London, Regional Retail, Urban Opportunities, and Subscale Sectors segments. The Central London segment includes all assets geographically located within central London.

