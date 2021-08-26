Lancashire (OTCMKTS:LCSHF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Lancashire (OTCMKTS:LCSHF) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. HSBC lowered shares of Lancashire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Lancashire in a report on Friday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Lancashire in a report on Monday, August 9th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lancashire in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Panmure Gordon raised shares of Lancashire from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.60.

Get Lancashire alerts:

OTCMKTS LCSHF opened at $8.81 on Wednesday. Lancashire has a 52 week low of $8.19 and a 52 week high of $10.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.86.

Lancashire Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of insurance and reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: Property, Energy, Marine, Aviation and Lancashire Syndicate. The company was founded on October 12, 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Lancashire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lancashire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.