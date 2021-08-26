Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $75.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.60% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “LAKELAND FINANCIAL CORP. is a bank holding company engaged in general banking business. “

Separately, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $58.91 price target (down previously from $70.00) on shares of Lakeland Financial in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

LKFN traded down $0.33 on Wednesday, hitting $66.61. The company had a trading volume of 156,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,709. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.58. Lakeland Financial has a 12-month low of $39.38 and a 12-month high of $77.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 17.95 and a beta of 0.85.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 39.42%. On average, research analysts forecast that Lakeland Financial will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Jonathan P. Steiner sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.39, for a total value of $211,170.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $140,780. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lakeland Financial by 50.1% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 34,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after buying an additional 11,433 shares during the last quarter. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC purchased a new stake in Lakeland Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,608,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 242.8% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 13,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $960,000 after acquiring an additional 9,825 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 15.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 2,596 shares during the period. Finally, CSM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lakeland Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.04% of the company’s stock.

About Lakeland Financial

Lakeland Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services. It offers commercial and consumer banking, trust and wealth management, brokerage, and treasury management commercial services. The company was founded on February 8, 1983 and is headquartered in Warsaw, IN.

