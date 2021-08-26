Lake Point Wealth Management Invests $29,000 in BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP)

Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of BrightSpire Capital in the 2nd quarter worth about $91,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BrightSpire Capital in the 2nd quarter worth about $129,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BrightSpire Capital in the 2nd quarter worth about $134,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of BrightSpire Capital in the 2nd quarter worth about $148,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BrightSpire Capital in the 2nd quarter worth about $166,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on BRSP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BrightSpire Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. BTIG Research raised shares of BrightSpire Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th.

Shares of BrightSpire Capital stock opened at $10.05 on Thursday. BrightSpire Capital, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.37 and a 12-month high of $10.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.17 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a current ratio of 5.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.56.

BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.34). BrightSpire Capital had a positive return on equity of 5.08% and a negative net margin of 143.53%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BrightSpire Capital, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.37%. This is an increase from BrightSpire Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. BrightSpire Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.00%.

BrightSpire Capital Profile

BrightSpire Capital, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It originates, acquires, finances, and manages diversified portfolio consisting primarily of commercial real estate (CRE) senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities and net leased properties predominantly in the United States.

