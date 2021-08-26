L1 Long Short Fund Limited to Issue Final Dividend of $0.03 (ASX:LSF)

L1 Long Short Fund Limited (ASX:LSF) announced a final dividend on Thursday, August 26th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, September 12th.

In other news, insider Raphael Lamm bought 318,325 shares of L1 Long Short Fund stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$2.61 ($1.86) per share, with a total value of A$830,509.93 ($593,221.38). Also, insider Mark Landau bought 892,500 shares of L1 Long Short Fund stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$2.58 ($1.84) per share, with a total value of A$2,298,187.50 ($1,641,562.50). Insiders have acquired a total of 3,516,875 shares of company stock valued at $9,069,200 over the last ninety days.

L1 Long Short Fund Company Profile

L1 Long Short Fund Limited is a equity fund launched and managed by L1 Capital Pty Ltd. The fund investments predominantly in Australian and New Zealand securities. It employs long and short strategy to make its investments. The fund employs bottom up approach to make its investments. It is was formed in September 2014 and is domiciled in Australia.

