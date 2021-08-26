L1 Long Short Fund Limited to Issue Final Dividend of $0.03 (ASX:LSF)

L1 Long Short Fund Limited (ASX:LSF) announced a final dividend on Thursday, August 26th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, September 12th.
In other news, insider Raphael Lamm bought 318,325 shares of L1 Long Short Fund stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$2.61 ($1.86) per share, with a total value of A$830,509.93 ($593,221.38). Also, insider Mark Landau bought 892,500 shares of L1 Long Short Fund stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$2.58 ($1.84) per share, with a total value of A$2,298,187.50 ($1,641,562.50). Insiders have acquired a total of 3,516,875 shares of company stock valued at $9,069,200 over the last ninety days.
L1 Long Short Fund Company Profile
