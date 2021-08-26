KZ Cash Market Cap Tops $1,539.46 (KZC)

KZ Cash (CURRENCY:KZC) traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. One KZ Cash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. KZ Cash has a market capitalization of $1,539.46 and approximately $1.00 worth of KZ Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, KZ Cash has traded up 4.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001463 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.08 or 0.00070620 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00007165 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $642.16 or 0.01370970 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC.

KZ Cash Coin Profile

KZ Cash (CRYPTO:KZC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2018. KZ Cash’s total supply is 3,443,118 coins and its circulating supply is 1,563,996 coins. The official website for KZ Cash is kzcash.kz . KZ Cash’s official Twitter account is @cash_kz

According to CryptoCompare, “KZCash is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

KZ Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KZ Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KZ Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KZ Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

