K&S Co. Limited (ASX:KSC) Declares Final Dividend of $0.04

K&S Co. Limited (ASX:KSC) announced a final dividend on Thursday, August 26th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share on Tuesday, November 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, October 17th. This is a positive change from K&S’s previous final dividend of $0.03.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.36, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

K&S Company Profile

K&S Corporation Limited provides transportation and logistics, contract management, warehousing and distribution, and fuel distribution services primarily in Australia and New Zealand. The company operates through three segments: Australian Transport, Fuels, and New Zealand Transport. It provides road, rail, and coastal sea forwarding for full and break bulk loads, including export packing, wharf lodgement, and the delivery of integrated supply chain and system solutions; support services to offshore exploration and drilling projects; and dry and liquid bulk transportation services to mining, sugar, cement, and fertilizer industries.

