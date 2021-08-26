Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) CFO Deanna H. Lund Sells 11,500 Shares

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 11,500 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.21, for a total value of $255,415.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Deanna H. Lund also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 21st, Deanna H. Lund sold 11,500 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.53, for a total value of $305,095.00.

Shares of KTOS stock opened at $23.80 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.06 and a beta of 0.75. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.76 and a 12 month high of $34.11.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on KTOS shares. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Noble Financial upgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.25.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,051,540 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $55,966,000 after buying an additional 137,036 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,624,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 182.3% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 87.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,493,638 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $71,044,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162,337 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. Its products include microwave electronic products, satellite communications, modular systems, and rocket support operating. The company was founded on December 19, 1994 and is headquartered in Round Rock, TX.

