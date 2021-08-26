Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Sells 438 Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) by 0.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 81,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 438 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $4,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sanofi during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its position in Sanofi by 2,270.8% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Sanofi during the first quarter worth $32,000. Key Financial Inc raised its position in Sanofi by 926.2% during the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in Sanofi by 99.2% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. 7.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “sell” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $391.00.

SNY stock opened at $51.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.90. Sanofi has a 52 week low of $44.76 and a 52 week high of $54.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $10.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.29 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 16.02%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sanofi will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Sanofi acquired 66,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $1,000,005.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

