Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Sells 29,240 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 25.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 83,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,240 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $6,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.3% during the second quarter. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,100,000 after acquiring an additional 5,028 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.0% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 25,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth $6,843,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.2% during the second quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 87,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,222,000 after acquiring an additional 3,530 shares during the period. Finally, DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth $562,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VCSH opened at $82.56 on Thursday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $82.11 and a 12 month high of $83.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $82.67.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a $0.108 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd.

Read More: What are Bollinger Bands?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.