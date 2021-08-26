Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Purchases 8,970 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 84,276 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,970 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $11,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 70.1% during the 1st quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 342 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Walmart by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 350 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. 28.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 840,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.90, for a total transaction of $125,150,896.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,748,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,004,863,562. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 703,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.55, for a total transaction of $100,246,576.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,216,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $458,456,623.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,985,615 shares of company stock worth $3,628,912,575 in the last ninety days. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on WMT shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Walmart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. increased their price target on Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Walmart from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.50.

Shares of Walmart stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $148.96. 7,278,540 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,361,196. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.28 and a 12 month high of $153.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $142.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $417.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.47.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. Walmart had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The firm had revenue of $141 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

