Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Purchases 30,630 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 118,594 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 30,630 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon were worth $6,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 11.4% in the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 206,204 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,564,000 after buying an additional 21,043 shares in the last quarter. Arnhold LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon during the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 11.6% during the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 7,705 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon during the second quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 3.7% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 31,390 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Salla Francis J. La sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.41, for a total transaction of $1,235,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,299 shares in the company, valued at $3,424,063.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE BK opened at $55.57 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.24. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1 year low of $32.65 and a 1 year high of $55.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.36, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.08.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The bank reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.13. The Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 22.86% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. The Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Bank of New York Mellon declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, June 28th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to reacquire up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 27th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a positive change from The Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 26th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.92%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BK shares. Argus raised shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $54.75 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Bank of New York Mellon has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.21.

The Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

