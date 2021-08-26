Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Purchases 2,795 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,025 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,795 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $5,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMAT. Monarch Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter worth approximately $200,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 14.9% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 43,700 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,838,000 after buying an additional 5,657 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $398,000. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 32.3% in the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 4,916 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 7.3% in the first quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 4,425 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.03, for a total transaction of $1,863,405.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 51,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $7,250,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 288,671 shares of company stock worth $40,557,435 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMAT. Mizuho boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Applied Materials in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Applied Materials from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Applied Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.59.

Shares of AMAT opened at $132.82 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $121.39 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $135.64. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.15 and a 12 month high of $146.00.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.13. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 49.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.02%.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

