Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,301 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,391 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $12,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its stake in FedEx by 1.3% during the second quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 16,655 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,981,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 3.2% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,051 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 21.4% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 181,922 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $54,268,000 after purchasing an additional 32,098 shares in the last quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 4.4% during the second quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 23,717 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $7,075,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 11.2% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 793 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 68.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,235 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.66, for a total transaction of $4,864,980.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,580,648.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John Alan Smith sold 11,285 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.00, for a total value of $3,340,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,850,256. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,240 shares of company stock valued at $9,608,596 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

FDX has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of FedEx from $336.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $372.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $366.00 to $381.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Berenberg Bank set a $350.00 target price on shares of FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $364.00 to $373.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. FedEx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $341.04.

NYSE:FDX traded up $2.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $270.37. The stock had a trading volume of 2,023,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,313,669. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $214.08 and a 12-month high of $319.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $286.87. The stock has a market cap of $71.97 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.23.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.99 by $0.02. FedEx had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 6.23%. The company had revenue of $22.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.53 earnings per share. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 21.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.51%.

About FedEx

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

