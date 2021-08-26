Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Cuts Position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 46,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $10,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Whirlpool in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 345.2% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool stock traded up $2.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $223.87. 383,103 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 657,715. The stock has a market cap of $14.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $220.34. Whirlpool Co. has a 12 month low of $164.06 and a 12 month high of $257.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $6.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.00 by $0.64. Whirlpool had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 36.26%. The company had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 26.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is presently 30.19%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.17 price objective on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Whirlpool presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.86.

In other news, VP Christopher S. Conley sold 455 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.05, for a total value of $98,757.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.26, for a total transaction of $223,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Whirlpool Profile

Whirlpool Corp. engages in manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The company’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

