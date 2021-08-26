Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Acquires 27,995 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 310,066 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,995 shares during the quarter. Autodesk accounts for 1.8% of Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC owned about 0.14% of Autodesk worth $90,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,622 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,832 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 2nd quarter worth about $9,369,000. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 430 shares of the software company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the software company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADSK traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $342.27. 1,395,930 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,230,224. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.71, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $309.09. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $215.83 and a 52 week high of $344.39.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The software company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. Autodesk had a return on equity of 104.82% and a net margin of 33.31%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ADSK. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Autodesk from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $324.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Autodesk from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Autodesk in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $322.85.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

