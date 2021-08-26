Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.900-$4.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.870. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.39 billion-$2.42 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.40 billion.

KTB stock traded down $2.93 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $54.86. The company had a trading volume of 1,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,741. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.64. Kontoor Brands has a 52 week low of $21.53 and a 52 week high of $69.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.30%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on KTB shares. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Kontoor Brands from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Kontoor Brands in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Kontoor Brands from $56.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kontoor Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Kontoor Brands presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $66.71.

In other Kontoor Brands news, EVP Laurel Krueger sold 6,762 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.98, for a total value of $432,632.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,859,130.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Kontoor Brands stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) by 129.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 450,063 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 254,019 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.78% of Kontoor Brands worth $25,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 94.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kontoor Brands Company Profile

Kontoor Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of a portfolio of brands. It operates through the Wrangler and Lee segment. The company was founded on November 18, 2018 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

