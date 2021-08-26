KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE) Insider Lars Letonoff Sells 18,267 Shares

KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE) insider Lars Letonoff sold 18,267 shares of KnowBe4 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total transaction of $405,162.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Lars Letonoff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 25th, Lars Letonoff sold 22,183 shares of KnowBe4 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.77, for a total transaction of $505,106.91.

On Monday, August 16th, Lars Letonoff sold 300,954 shares of KnowBe4 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.92, for a total transaction of $5,995,003.68.

Shares of KnowBe4 stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $22.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 773,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 596,362. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.89. KnowBe4, Inc. has a one year low of $16.77 and a one year high of $36.67.

KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $59.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.17 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that KnowBe4, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KnowBe4 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of KnowBe4 from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of KnowBe4 from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.21.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new position in KnowBe4 during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,036,962,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in KnowBe4 during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,137,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in KnowBe4 during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,160,000. Matrix Capital Management Company LP bought a new position in KnowBe4 during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,707,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in KnowBe4 during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,345,000. Institutional investors own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

KnowBe4 Company Profile

KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development of security awareness training and simulated phishing platform. Its security awareness platform enables organizations to assess, monitor, and minimize the ongoing cybersecurity threat of social engineering attacks. The company's products include Kevin Mitnick Security Awareness Training, a security awareness training product; KnowBe4 Enterprise Awareness Training, an integrated platform that simulated random attacks; KCM GRC Platform, a SaaS-based GRC platform; PhishER, analyses suspected attacks that employees report by clicking the Phish Alert Button within their email applications; and KnowBe4 Compliance Manager that help customers save time and resources by providing an intuitive user interface with streamlined workflows that enables visibility into the ongoing audit and compliance processes at various levels of the business.

