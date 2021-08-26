KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE) CFO Shrikrishna Venkataraman Sells 52,699 Shares

KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE) CFO Shrikrishna Venkataraman sold 52,699 shares of KnowBe4 stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.79, for a total value of $1,201,010.21. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 296,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,755,502.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shrikrishna Venkataraman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 23rd, Shrikrishna Venkataraman sold 18,287 shares of KnowBe4 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.19, for a total value of $405,788.53.

NASDAQ KNBE opened at $22.47 on Thursday. KnowBe4, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.77 and a 1-year high of $36.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.89.

KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $59.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.17 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that KnowBe4, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on KnowBe4 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut KnowBe4 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $26.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Truist started coverage on KnowBe4 in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities started coverage on KnowBe4 in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity started coverage on KnowBe4 in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.29.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of KnowBe4 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in KnowBe4 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $192,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in KnowBe4 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $313,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in KnowBe4 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $330,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in KnowBe4 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $414,000. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About KnowBe4

KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development of security awareness training and simulated phishing platform. Its security awareness platform enables organizations to assess, monitor, and minimize the ongoing cybersecurity threat of social engineering attacks. The company's products include Kevin Mitnick Security Awareness Training, a security awareness training product; KnowBe4 Enterprise Awareness Training, an integrated platform that simulated random attacks; KCM GRC Platform, a SaaS-based GRC platform; PhishER, analyses suspected attacks that employees report by clicking the Phish Alert Button within their email applications; and KnowBe4 Compliance Manager that help customers save time and resources by providing an intuitive user interface with streamlined workflows that enables visibility into the ongoing audit and compliance processes at various levels of the business.

