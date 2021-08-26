Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Purchases New Position in Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,665 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CTLP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Cantaloupe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Cantaloupe in the second quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Cantaloupe in the first quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cantaloupe in the second quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cantaloupe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $199,000. 65.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cantaloupe alerts:

Cantaloupe stock opened at $9.96 on Thursday. Cantaloupe, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.65 and a 12 month high of $12.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $708.27 million, a PE ratio of -27.67 and a beta of 2.13.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CTLP. TheStreet raised Cantaloupe from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Northland Securities increased their price objective on Cantaloupe from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cantaloupe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cantaloupe has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.33.

About Cantaloupe

Cantaloupe, Inc engages in the provision of technology-enabled solutions and value-added services that facilitate electronic payment transactions. It offers Internet of Things (“IoT“) and machine-to-machine (“M2M“) services, which include the ability to remotely monitor, control, and report on the results of distributed assets containing the electronic payment solutions.

Featured Article: What is a Derivative?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP).

Receive News & Ratings for Cantaloupe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cantaloupe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.