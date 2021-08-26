Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RTM)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RTM) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF in the second quarter worth $54,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 72.3% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF during the second quarter valued at $209,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF during the second quarter valued at $282,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF during the first quarter valued at $287,000.

RTM stock opened at $170.99 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $165.03. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF has a one year low of $111.13 and a one year high of $178.43.

