Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Invests $42,000 in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FundX Investment Group LLC raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 152.7% in the second quarter. FundX Investment Group LLC now owns 100,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 60,721 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the first quarter worth $47,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 25.5% in the first quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the first quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 365.5% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJS opened at $101.90 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.96. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $58.31 and a 1 year high of $110.77.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

