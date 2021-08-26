Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Decreases Stake in Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lowered its position in Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ) by 26.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 246 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Invesco China Technology ETF were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF by 463,548.6% during the 1st quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 171,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,973,000 after acquiring an additional 171,513 shares during the period. GFG Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth $10,280,000. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF by 236.3% during the 1st quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC now owns 145,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,873,000 after acquiring an additional 102,426 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF by 130.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 175,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,289,000 after acquiring an additional 99,415 shares during the period. Finally, Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD purchased a new position in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth $5,104,000.

NYSEARCA CQQQ opened at $70.08 on Thursday. Invesco China Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $63.61 and a 52 week high of $108.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.22.

Guggenheim China Technology ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore China Technology ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the AlphaShares China Technology Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stock, American depositary receipts (ADRs), American depositary shares (ADSs), global depositary receipts (GDRs) and international depositary receipts (IDRs) that comprise the Index and depositary receipts or shares representing common stocks included in the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs, ADSs, GDRs and IDRs included in the Index).

