Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (TSE:KL) Insider Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. Buys 50,000 Shares

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (TSE:KL) insider Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$49.82 per share, with a total value of C$2,491,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$12,455,000.

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 20th, Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. purchased 50,000 shares of Kirkland Lake Gold stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$48.86 per share, with a total value of C$2,443,000.00.

On Wednesday, August 18th, Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. purchased 50,000 shares of Kirkland Lake Gold stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$49.13 per share, with a total value of C$2,456,500.00.

On Monday, August 16th, Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. purchased 50,000 shares of Kirkland Lake Gold stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$50.77 per share, with a total value of C$2,538,500.00.

On Friday, August 13th, Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. acquired 50,000 shares of Kirkland Lake Gold stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$50.41 per share, with a total value of C$2,520,500.00.

On Monday, August 9th, Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. acquired 50,000 shares of Kirkland Lake Gold stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$50.24 per share, with a total value of C$2,511,920.00.

KL opened at C$48.38 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$12.86 billion and a PE ratio of 12.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$50.03. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. has a one year low of C$40.07 and a one year high of C$72.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.90.

Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C$1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.06 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$814.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$825.98 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.226 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Kirkland Lake Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 17.32%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$43.00 price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Kirkland Lake Gold from C$60.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a C$50.00 target price (down from C$51.00) on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Kirkland Lake Gold from C$56.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on Kirkland Lake Gold from C$56.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$66.92.

About Kirkland Lake Gold

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, production, and operation of gold properties. The company holds interest in the Fosterville Mine located in the State of Victoria, Australia; and the Macassa Mine situated in the Municipality of Kirkland Lake, Ontario, Canada, as well as the Detour Lake Mine located in northeastern Ontario, Canada.

