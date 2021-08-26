Kingspan Group (OTCMKTS:KGSPY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Kingspan Group (OTCMKTS:KGSPY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

KGSPY has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a report on Monday. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a report on Monday. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a report on Thursday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Kingspan Group alerts:

KGSPY stock remained flat at $$109.51 during midday trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 165 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,502. Kingspan Group has a fifty-two week low of $66.00 and a fifty-two week high of $116.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $104.96.

Kingspan Group Plc engages in the manufacture of insulation and building envelopes. It operates through the following segments: Insulated Panels; Insulation Boards; Light and Air; Water and Energy; and Data and Flooring Technology The Insulates Panels segment offers in insulated panels, structural framing, and metal facades.

Featured Story: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Kingspan Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingspan Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.