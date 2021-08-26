Kingspan Group (OTCMKTS:KGSPY) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Kingspan Group (OTCMKTS:KGSPY) in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on KGSPY. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get Kingspan Group alerts:

Shares of KGSPY opened at $109.51 on Monday. Kingspan Group has a twelve month low of $66.00 and a twelve month high of $116.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $104.96.

Kingspan Group Plc engages in the manufacture of insulation and building envelopes. It operates through the following segments: Insulated Panels; Insulation Boards; Light and Air; Water and Energy; and Data and Flooring Technology The Insulates Panels segment offers in insulated panels, structural framing, and metal facades.

Further Reading: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Kingspan Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingspan Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.