Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by ($0.10), Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $336.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.16 million. Kingsoft Cloud had a negative return on equity of 12.59% and a negative net margin of 14.33%.
KC stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $30.49. 6,613 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,624,978. The firm has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.49 and a beta of 1.79. Kingsoft Cloud has a twelve month low of $23.81 and a twelve month high of $74.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.77.
Several brokerages have weighed in on KC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Macquarie lowered their price target on shares of Kingsoft Cloud from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.
About Kingsoft Cloud
Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare business, and others.
Recommended Story: Price-Sales Ratio
Receive News & Ratings for Kingsoft Cloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingsoft Cloud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.