Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by ($0.10), Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $336.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.16 million. Kingsoft Cloud had a negative return on equity of 12.59% and a negative net margin of 14.33%.

KC stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $30.49. 6,613 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,624,978. The firm has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.49 and a beta of 1.79. Kingsoft Cloud has a twelve month low of $23.81 and a twelve month high of $74.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.77.

Several brokerages have weighed in on KC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Macquarie lowered their price target on shares of Kingsoft Cloud from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Kingsoft Cloud by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 11,181,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,389,000 after acquiring an additional 4,114,186 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,454,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,938,000 after buying an additional 167,292 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,091,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,693,000 after buying an additional 1,808,395 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,869,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,146,000 after buying an additional 436,500 shares during the period. Finally, TT International Asset Management LTD boosted its holdings in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 3,481,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,112,000 after buying an additional 225,389 shares during the period. 25.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kingsoft Cloud

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare business, and others.

