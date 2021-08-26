Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.95) by ($0.10), Fidelity Earnings reports. Kingsoft Cloud had a negative return on equity of 12.59% and a negative net margin of 14.33%. The firm had revenue of $336.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.16 million.

KC stock opened at $30.17 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of -35.49 and a beta of 1.79. Kingsoft Cloud has a 12-month low of $23.81 and a 12-month high of $74.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.77.

Get Kingsoft Cloud alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KC. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 14.6% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 93,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,667,000 after acquiring an additional 11,880 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 34.0% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Kingsoft Cloud during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in Kingsoft Cloud during the first quarter valued at approximately $598,000. 25.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kingsoft Cloud from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Macquarie dropped their price target on Kingsoft Cloud from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

Kingsoft Cloud Company Profile

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare business, and others.

Read More: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Kingsoft Cloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingsoft Cloud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.