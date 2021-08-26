Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.590-$1.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.590. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.25 billion-$1.27 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.26 billion.

Several research firms recently commented on KEYS. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $170.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $162.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $177.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $179.70.

Shares of KEYS traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $175.50. The company had a trading volume of 18,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,059,608. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $159.74. Keysight Technologies has a 1-year low of $90.62 and a 1-year high of $175.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $32.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.93.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.10. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 29.41%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.07, for a total value of $106,336.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 60,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,549,856. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 5,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.14, for a total transaction of $816,541.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 88,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,217,681.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Keysight Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 174.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,114,110 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 708,404 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.60% of Keysight Technologies worth $172,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 80.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

