Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) Hits New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after UBS Group raised their price target on the stock from $170.00 to $192.00. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Keysight Technologies traded as high as $175.22 and last traded at $174.81, with a volume of 4035 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $174.93.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $177.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Keysight Technologies from $158.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup increased their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $162.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.70.

In related news, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.07, for a total value of $106,336.39. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 60,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,549,856. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 5,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.14, for a total transaction of $816,541.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,217,681.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KEYS. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 30.5% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 15,831 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after acquiring an additional 3,701 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.8% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 776,428 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $111,340,000 after buying an additional 20,947 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 21,936.1% in the 2nd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 7,933 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after buying an additional 7,897 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Keysight Technologies by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,178,090 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $454,556,000 after acquiring an additional 101,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in Keysight Technologies by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 12,450 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,922,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. 80.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a market capitalization of $32.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 3.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $159.74.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.10. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 29.41% and a net margin of 17.03%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

