Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group Purchases 404 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JPM. United Bank boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 26,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% in the first quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,916,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 29.8% in the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 24,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,765,000 after acquiring an additional 5,677 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.1% in the first quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 10,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Access Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.2% in the first quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 17,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on JPM shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $182.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $167.00 price objective for the company. Atlantic Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.06.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $162.00. 665,165 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,050,568. The business’s 50 day moving average is $154.26. The company has a market capitalization of $484.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.19. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $91.38 and a one year high of $167.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $30.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.71 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 37.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

