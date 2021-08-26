Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group Makes New $7.39 Million Investment in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 273,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,387,000. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up about 2.9% of Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group owned about 0.05% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter valued at $219,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter valued at $17,435,000. Daniels&Tansey LLP bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter valued at $321,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter valued at $1,704,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter valued at $60,740,000.

Shares of DFAC traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $27.52. 2,826 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 551,862. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.96. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52 week low of $24.87 and a 52 week high of $28.03.

