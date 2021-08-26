Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group Has $821,000 Stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC) by 10.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,874 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF were worth $821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the first quarter worth $35,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the second quarter worth $38,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 906.2% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the second quarter worth $47,000.

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $67.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,320. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 52 week low of $50.23 and a 52 week high of $67.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.27.

