Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group Has $505,000 Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,874 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in The Walt Disney during the first quarter worth $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC lifted its stake in The Walt Disney by 142.9% in the second quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 170 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its stake in The Walt Disney by 210.7% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 233 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in The Walt Disney by 1,620.0% in the second quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 258 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.27% of the company’s stock.

DIS stock traded down $1.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $176.95. The stock had a trading volume of 181,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,752,008. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $117.23 and a 52 week high of $203.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $321.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 292.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $176.89.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 3.78%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $1,493,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,376,269.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total transaction of $1,492,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,620 shares in the company, valued at $7,951,613.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 566,970 shares of company stock worth $101,653,310. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Truist Securities cut their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.08.

About The Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

