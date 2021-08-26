Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group Grows Position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) by 25.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 64,612 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,976 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $3,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DGRO. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $120,000.

DGRO stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $52.66. The company had a trading volume of 45,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,859,313. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.35. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.22 and a fifty-two week high of $53.11.

