Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group Cuts Holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group lessened its stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 867 shares during the period. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $1,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 19,258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,713,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1,612.9% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in WEC Energy Group by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 390,591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,741,000 after purchasing an additional 15,162 shares during the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its position in WEC Energy Group by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 50,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,530,000 after purchasing an additional 3,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. 70.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. WEC Energy Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.00.

Shares of NYSE WEC traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $94.56. 18,736 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,240,257. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $93.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.83 billion, a PE ratio of 23.20, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.19. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.55 and a 52-week high of $106.85.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.08. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.6775 dividend. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.50%.

In other news, VP Joshua M. Erickson sold 1,555 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.48, for a total value of $150,026.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $349,064.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

