Kenneth Stillwell Sells 1,101 Shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) Stock

Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 1,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.10, for a total transaction of $146,543.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Kenneth Stillwell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 1st, Kenneth Stillwell sold 1,000 shares of Pegasystems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.01, for a total transaction of $118,010.00.

On Wednesday, June 9th, Kenneth Stillwell sold 992 shares of Pegasystems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.06, for a total transaction of $128,027.52.

Shares of NASDAQ PEGA traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $134.57. 156,739 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 319,223. The business has a 50-day moving average of $133.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The company has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 841.25 and a beta of 1.19. Pegasystems Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.06 and a 1 year high of $148.80.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.72. Pegasystems had a net margin of 1.32% and a negative return on equity of 11.22%. On average, equities analysts expect that Pegasystems Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio is -8.76%.

PEGA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Macquarie boosted their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $169.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $149.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.54.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PEGA. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pegasystems in the 1st quarter worth about $112,211,000. Foxhaven Asset Management LP raised its position in Pegasystems by 89.3% in the 1st quarter. Foxhaven Asset Management LP now owns 1,119,465 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,000,000 after purchasing an additional 528,008 shares during the period. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in Pegasystems by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,613,907 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $184,534,000 after purchasing an additional 380,135 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP raised its position in Pegasystems by 84.9% in the 1st quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 813,152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,976,000 after purchasing an additional 373,342 shares during the period. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new position in Pegasystems in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,621,000. 45.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Pegasystems

Pegasystems, Inc engages in the development, market, license, and support of software, which allows organizations to build, deploy, and change enterprise applications. The company was founded by Alan Trefler in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

