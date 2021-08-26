Kenneth R. Lehman Purchases 3,007 Shares of Affinity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFBI) Stock

Affinity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFBI) major shareholder Kenneth R. Lehman purchased 3,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.64 per share, with a total value of $41,015.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 686,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,359,249.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Kenneth R. Lehman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 20th, Kenneth R. Lehman purchased 6,080 shares of Affinity Bancshares stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.38 per share, with a total value of $81,350.40.

On Wednesday, July 28th, Kenneth R. Lehman purchased 332 shares of Affinity Bancshares stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.04 per share, with a total value of $4,329.28.

On Wednesday, July 7th, Kenneth R. Lehman purchased 4,640 shares of Affinity Bancshares stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.81 per share, with a total value of $59,438.40.

Shares of AFBI opened at $13.54 on Thursday. Affinity Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $6.53 and a one year high of $14.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.18.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fourthstone LLC acquired a new position in Affinity Bancshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $430,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Affinity Bancshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Affinity Bancshares by 11.1% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 312,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,057,000 after purchasing an additional 31,201 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Affinity Bancshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Affinity Bancshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,584,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.57% of the company’s stock.

About Affinity Bancshares

Affinity Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Affinity Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also offers commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, one- to four-family residential real estate, construction and land, and consumer loans.

