Kenneth Jerome Burns, Jr. Acquires 7,240 Shares of Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATCX) Stock

Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATCX) COO Kenneth Jerome Burns, Jr. purchased 7,240 shares of Atlas Technical Consultants stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.41 per share, for a total transaction of $75,368.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of ATCX stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.91. 9,420 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 176,317. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.38. The stock has a market cap of $366.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.60 and a beta of 0.35. Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.95 and a 12-month high of $15.40.

Atlas Technical Consultants (NASDAQ:ATCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.16). Atlas Technical Consultants had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a negative return on equity of 18.40%. Equities analysts predict that Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATCX. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Atlas Technical Consultants during the 1st quarter worth about $1,375,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Atlas Technical Consultants in the first quarter valued at approximately $482,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Atlas Technical Consultants by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 1,957 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Atlas Technical Consultants during the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Atlas Technical Consultants in the 1st quarter valued at $117,000. 21.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on ATCX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Atlas Technical Consultants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on Atlas Technical Consultants from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Atlas Technical Consultants Company Profile

Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc provides professional testing, inspection, engineering, environmental, and program management and consulting services in the United States. The company provides a range of technical services, helping its clients test, inspect, plan, design, certify, and manage various projects across various end markets.

