Kellogg (NYSE:K) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Kellogg (NYSE:K) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.070-$4.110 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.070. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Kellogg stock traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $63.28. 27,923 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,783,648. The company has a market cap of $21.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.76. Kellogg has a twelve month low of $56.61 and a twelve month high of $71.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.07.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.11. Kellogg had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 37.51%. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Kellogg’s payout ratio is currently 58.15%.

K has been the subject of a number of research reports. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Kellogg to a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Kellogg from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Kellogg from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a buy rating on shares of Kellogg in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $67.11.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total transaction of $5,420,811.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.83, for a total transaction of $5,319,209.22. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,465,168 shares in the company, valued at $3,795,661,673.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 499,997 shares of company stock valued at $32,311,472. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

